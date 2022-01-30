Point Streak Reaches 12 in 4-0 Blanking of Silver Knights

LAS VEGAS, NV. - Colorado goaltender Justus Annunen stopped all 13 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season, while forward Nick Henry netted a pair of third-period goals, as the Eagles defeated the Henderson Silver Knights, 4-0 on Saturday. The victory now gives Colorado at least one point in the standings in each of the team's last 12 games, with the Eagles going 10-0-2 in that span.

The first period saw Colorado outshoot the Silver Knights 17-2, as the Eagles went 0-for-3 on the power play. Henderson goaltender Jiri Patera made a flurry of dramatic saves through the opening 20 minutes and the two teams would head to the first intermission with the game still scoreless.

Colorado would finally break through in the second period when forward Jean-Luc Foudy grabbed the puck off the faceoff and fired a shot from the right-wing circle that would elude Patera and give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 6:59 mark of the middle frame.

Still on top 1-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would blow things open in the final frame. The onslaught would start when forward Jayson Megna skated through the left-wing circle before snapping a wrister that would light the lamp and extend the Eagles advantage to 2-0 at the 2:35 mark of the period.

The lead would grow again just 1:03 later when Henry collected a pass from behind the net from Gabriel Fontaine and bashed the puck past Patera to put Colorado up, 3-0.

Henry would strike again when he snagged a loose puck on top of the crease and fed a shot into the back of the net to stretch the Eagles advantage to 4-0 with 10:00 left to play in the contest.

Annunen would hold serve in the back half of the final frame and Colorado would hold on for the 4-0 victory. The Eagles put up 36 shots in the game, while holding Henderson to a season-low 13 shots on goal. Colorado finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

