Bears Add Tariq Hammond on Professional Tryout

January 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Tariq Hammond to a professional tryout agreement.

Hammond, 28, has appeared in 29 games with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, this season, tallying seven assists. He's also appeared in four games with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, posting one assist.

The 6'2", 185-pound native of Calgary, Alberta was under contract to Hershey during the 2019-20 season, spending the entire year in South Carolina. That year, he registered his best professional season, compiling 14 points (3g, 11a) in 56 games. He was also part of South Carolina's squad last year that advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals.

Hammond has played 56 career AHL games with Binghamton and Henderson, posting five points (1g, 4a).

Prior to turning pro, Hammond played four seasons at the University of Denver from 2014-18, skating under the direction of former Bears forward Jim Montgomery. Hammond was a member of DU's 2017 NCAA Championship team, playing in all 44 games that season, scoring nine points (3g, 6a). He served as Denver's captain in 2017-18, helping the team to an NCHC conference title. In total, Hammond played in 125 NCAA games with the Pioneers, scoring 26 points (6g, 20a).

Hershey returns to action this evening on the road at the PPL Center versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drops at 5:05 p.m. The game will air on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.