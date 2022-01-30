Quick Start Enough for Heat to Top Reign

January 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (22-7-3-2) were unable to recover after allowing two first period goals and fell to the Stockton Heat (24-7-3-1) by a 2-1 score Saturday night at Stockton Arena. The loss ended a run of 10 games in which the Reign were unbeaten in regulation and sent the club back into second place in the Pacific Division standings with a points percentage of 0.721.

Forward Alex Turcotte had the lone tally for Ontario, while goaltender Matt Villalta came up big to keep his team in the game with 35 saves. With an assist on Turcotte's third period strike, defender Jordan Spence extended his point streak to 11 games, which is now the third-longest run in the AHL this season.

Date: January 29, 2022

Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 0 0 1 1

STK 2 0 0 2

Shots PP

ONT 33 0/6

STK 37 0/5

Three Stars -

1. Matthew Phillips (STK)

2. Dustin Wolf (STK)

3. Luke Philp (STK)

W: Dustin Wolf

L: Matt Villalta

Next Game: Monday, January 31, 2022 vs. San Jose | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.