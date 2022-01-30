Canucks Lose 5-3 against Manitoba

January 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Winnipeg, MB: The Abbotsford Canucks (15-13-3-1) fought valiantly but fell to the Manitoba Moose (23-11-2-1), losing 5-3 on Sunday afternoon in Winnipeg. Arturs Silovs took the loss for the Canucks and Arvid Holm earned the victory for the home side.

The Moose struck first this afternoon. Nicholas Jones found the back of the net, beating Arturs Silovs glove side at the 9:08 mark of the opening frame. Haralds Egle scored 41 seconds later to make it a 2-0 lead for Manitoba. Dean Stewart and Greg Meireles had the helpers on the goal.

Manitoba dominated the pace of play during the first 20 minutes, outshooting the Canucks 18-6 and outscoring Abbotsford 2-0.

Nicholas Jones scored his second goal of the contest 32 seconds into the second period. Simon Lundmark registered the assist on the play as Manitoba took a commanding 3-0 lead. Jeff Malott made it a 4-0 game at the 4:28 mark of the second period. Egle and Meireles had the assists on the play. This was the final shot Silovs faced as he was replaced by Michael DiPietro following Manitoba's fourth goal of the game.

The Abby Canucks cracked the scoresheet at the 6:40 mark of the second period when Sheldon Dries poked it past Holm. Madison Bowey and Sheldon Rempal had the assists on the play. The Canucks cut the Manitoba lead in half just before the buzzer sounded on the second period when Rempal wristed a shot past Holm on the powerplay. Nic Petan and Phil Di Giuseppe had the helpers.

Jeff Malott extended the Moose lead to three goals once again at the 5:11 mark of the third period. It was Malott's second goal of the game and was assisted by Todd Burgess and Dean Stewart.

The Canucks' powerplay was impoissible to contain today and they netted their second goal of the afternoon at the 7:27 mark of the third period. Rempal tickled the twine for the second time, making it a 5-3 game. Dries and Bowey had the assists on the play.

Despite feverish pressure being applied late with the empty net, Abby was unable to break through and lost 5-3 today in Winnipeg.

NOTABLES

Madison Bowey's second period assist was his 50th career helper in the AHL. Bowey finished with a pair of assists today.

Sheldon Dries scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season today. Dries finished with two points (1-1-2)

Dries is now tied for eighth in the AHL in goals scored this season.

Sheldon Rempal had three points (2-1-3) this afternoon and now tied for the team lead in points with 29 (14-15-29).

Nic Petan had a pair of second period assists. He leads the Canucks with 18 apples this season.

Petan extended his point streak to six games.

Phil Di Giuseppe's second period helper was his 16th of the campaign and 23rd point (7-16-23) overall.

Rempal and Petan led the Canucks with four shots today.

This was Arturs Silovs first start since returning from COVID protocols. He turned aside 17 of the 21 shots before being chased from the game less than five minutes into the second period.

Michael DiPietro took over for Silovs and stopped 7 of the 8 shots he faced in relief.

THREE STARS

Nicholas Jones, MAN (2-0-2)

Jeff Malott, MAN (2-0-2) 3, Nic Petan, ABB (0-2-2)

UP NEXT

The Abbotsford Canucks (15-13-3-1) will head home to host the Stockton Heat on Thursday, Feb. 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm from Abbotsford Centre. The Canucks are currently in sixth place in the Pacific Division with 34 points. Stockton sits in first place in the Pacific with 52 points. February 3rd will be the Abby Canucks Lunar New year game, so fans can expect some special festivities to celebrate the holiday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.