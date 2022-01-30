Kalynuk Recalled to Blackhawks
January 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned him to the active roster.
The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center and open up February on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 PM against Milwaukee on a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2022
- Phantoms Comeback Late to Down Hershey 3-2 - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Outshoot Comets in 3-2 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Hold off Monsters, Win 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Canucks Sign Harsch to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Rebound to Top Abbotsford Canucks - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Lose 5-3 against Manitoba - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat's Valimaki Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Panthers Recall Spencer Knight to Taxi Squad - Charlotte Checkers
- Kalynuk Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Former IceHogs Head Coach Jeremy Colliton Takes over as Head Coach for Canada Ahead of Olympics - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Add Tariq Hammond on Professional Tryout - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 5:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rallying Roadrunners Overcome Late Two-Goal Deficit For 3-2 Overtime Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
- Quick Start Enough for Heat to Top Reign - Ontario Reign
- Point Streak Reaches 12 in 4-0 Blanking of Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
- Henderson Shutout by Colorado, 4-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Kalynuk Recalled to Blackhawks
- Former IceHogs Head Coach Jeremy Colliton Takes over as Head Coach for Canada Ahead of Olympics
- Soderblom Silences Wolves in Shootout, Shutout Win
- Kalynuk Returns to IceHogs from Blackhawks
- IceHogs Close out Weekend Road Trip with Matchup vs. Chicago