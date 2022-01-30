Panthers Recall Spencer Knight to Taxi Squad
January 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Ahead of their upcoming five-game road trip, the Panthers have recalled Spencer Knight from Charlotte to their taxi squad.
The rookie netminder made his second appearance for the Checkers last night in Syracuse and turned in a stellar performance, making 37 saves to earn his first AHL win.
The Checkers - whose goalie tandem now stands as Antoine Bibeau and Billy Christopoulos - continue their road trip with a matchup in Rochester on Wednesday.
