Former IceHogs Head Coach Jeremy Colliton Takes over as Head Coach for Canada Ahead of Olympics

DAVOS, Switzerland - Hockey Canada has announced that Jeremy Colliton (Blackie, Alta.) will replace Claude Julien (Orleans, Ont.) as head coach of Canada's Men's Olympic Team.

During a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland, Julien slipped on ice and sustained fractured ribs. As per the advice of the team's medical staff and other medical experts, it was determined that he will be unable to fly to Beijing to participate in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games due to the injury.

"Claude was beyond excited and honoured to be a member of Team Canada at the Olympics, and we are all disappointed that he will no longer be able to lead our team in Beijing," said general manager Shane Doan (Halkirk, Alta.). "Claude is in great spirits and we will continue to do everything we can to support him. We ask that Claude's privacy please be respected at this time.

"We are fortunate to have an experienced coaching staff, and Jeremy is a talented, young coach with a long career ahead of him. We know he will do an exceptional job leading our team behind the bench in Beijing. While we are excited for Jeremy to take on this challenge, we know Claude will be supporting us every step of the way and we wish him a speedy recovery."

Colliton was the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks for parts of four seasons (2018-21) after being promoted from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. He also served as head coach of Mora IK of HockeyAllsvenskan (2013-17) and was an assistant coach with the Calgary Mustangs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) for one season (2012-13). Internationally, he won a gold medal for Canada at the 2003 IIHF World U18 Championship and 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship, as well as a silver medal at the 2004 IIHF World Junior Championship. He also played six professional seasons (2005-12) with the New York Islanders and AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

"While it is difficult to fill in for a coach that has a pedigree like Claude Julien, I am honoured to be considered as the person to lead Canada's Men's Olympic Team as head coach," Colliton said. "We have a very close-knit, experienced coaching staff that has gained a lot of knowledge from Claude in our short time together, and I know our staff will continue to support each other as we look to achieve our goal of winning an Olympic gold medal."

Nolan Baumgartner (Calgary, Alta.) and Tyler Dietrich (West Vancouver, B.C.) will continue to serve as assistant coaches, while Doan, Scott Salmond (Creston, B.C.), assistant general manager and senior vice-president of hockey operations, and Tom Renney (Cranbrook, B.C.) will provide day-to-day assistance to the coaching staff.

