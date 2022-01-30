Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 5:05 p.m.

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drops at 5:05 p.m. from the PPL Center. The Phantoms are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers. Tonight is the fifth of 14 meetings between the clubs this season.

Hershey Bears (21-12-3-2) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (13-14-6-2)

January 30, 2022 | 5:05 P.M. | Game #39 | PPL Center

Referees:

Patrick Hanrahan (#52),

Dre Barone (#55)

Linespersons: Ryan Knapp (#73), Patrick Dapuzzo (#57)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears claimed a second straight victory last night, defeating the Bridgeport Islanders in overtime by a 2-1 score at GIANT Center. Bridgeport goaltender Jakub Skarek and Hershey netminder Pheonix Copley kept the game scoreless through 40 minutes. In the third period, Thomas Hickey broke the scoreless tie at 7:08, but Hershey's Shane Gersich answered with a power play goal at 9:11 to even the score and force overtime. In the extra session, Mike Vecchione scored the winner on the power play at 2:47 to give Hershey the extra point. Copley stopped 26 shots in Hershey's seventh overtime win this season. The Phantoms are also coming off a victory, blanking the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-0 last night at the XL Center. Goaltender Pat Nagle stopped all 26 shots he faced, and Hayden Hodgson had a goal and an assist for Lehigh Valley.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Despite being at the midpoint of the season, tonight is just the fifth of 14 meetings between the Bears and the Phantoms this season. The Bears are 2-2-0-0 versus Lehigh Valley, falling in their only visit to the PPL Center, 2-1, on Dec. 21. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby leads the way for the Bears with four points (2g, 2a) in two head-to-head meetings, while Zach Fucale is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Hershey is yet to score on the power play versus the Phantoms, going 0-for-13 over the four games.

VECCHIONE'S RETURN:

This evening's game is set to mark the return of Mike Vecchione to the PPL Center. The Hershey forward started his professional career by playing two years with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2017-19, scoring 78 points (32g, 46a) over 132 contests. He also appeared in 12 playoff games with the Phantoms in 2018, tallying seven points. In his first season with the Bears, Vecchione ranks fourth on the club with 23 points (7g, 16a) through just 24 games.

GERSICH THE GOAL SCORER:

With his tally last night, Hershey forward Shane Gersich set a new career-high in goals with 11. Gersich's power play goal last night was his first marker on the man-advantage since Nov. 16, 2018 versus Cleveland, and overall, it was the third power play goal of his AHL career. Through just 36 games this season, Gersich has 22 points (11g, 11a), just two points off his career-high of 24, set over 66 games during the 2018-19 season.

FAST FACTS:

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had an assist on Vecchione's overtime goal last night, giving him points in four straight games (3g, 3a)...Hershey defenseman Jake Massie posted an assist on Gerisch's goal last night, earning him his first point as a member of the Bears...Hershey finished last night's game without forwards Mike Sgarbossa and Garrett Pilon, as well as defenseman Alex Alexeyev, due to injuries...Lehigh Valley goaltender Pat Nagle recorded his first AHL shutout last night in his 50th career game. Nagle is set to represent Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. He is 1-0-1 versus Hershey this season.

