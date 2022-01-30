Monsters Outshoot Comets in 3-2 Loss

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 3-2 on Sunday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 13-17-4-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Utica's A.J. Greer scored a power-play tally at 12:45 of the opening frame sending the Monsters into the first intermission trailing 1-0. The Comets added a marker from Kevin Bahl at 1:24 of the second period, but Billy Sweezey scored a goal at 2:07 off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Tyler Angle cutting the score to 2-1. Kevin Stenlund tipped in a shot from Liam Foudy on the power play at 11:06 with Cole Fonstad picking up the secondary assist to tie the game up after 40 minutes. Utica's Joe Gambardella notched the game-winning tally shorthanded at 4:15 of the third period bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 13 saves in defeat while Utica's Mareks Mitens made 37 saves for the victory.

The Monsters homestand continues against the Toronto Marlies on Thursday, February 3, for an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 0 - - 2

UTI 1 1 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 39 1/6 3/4 22 min / 8 inf

UTI 16 1/4 5/6 24 min / 9 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Johnson L 13 3 1-2-1

UTI Mitens W 37 2 5-3-1

Cleveland Record: 13-17-4-3, 7th North Division

Utica Record: 25-5-5-0, 1st North Division

