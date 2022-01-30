Heat's Valimaki Suspended for Three Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Stockton Heat defenseman Juuso Valimaki has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Ontario on Jan. 29.

Valimaki was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.4 after being assessed a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official (Category III). He will miss Stockton's games Thursday (Feb. 3) and Friday (Feb. 4) at Abbotsford, and Feb. 11 vs. Ontario.

