Moose Reassign Isaac Johnson

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Isaac Johnson to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Isaac Johnson

Forward

Born Jan. 24, 1999 - Andover, Minn.

Height 6.03 - Weight 183 - Shoots R

Johnson, 23, has posted four points (1G, 3A) in 11 games with Manitoba this season. The Andover, Minn. product recorded his first AHL goal and assist, Jan. 8 in Texas. Johnson has registered 12 points (9G, 3A) in 20 games with the Growlers this season.

The Moose welcome the Belleville Senators to Canada Life Centre on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

