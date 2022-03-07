Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Mason Shaw to Iowa
March 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Mason Shaw to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Shaw, 23 (11/3/98), has tallied 33 points (13-20=33), 81 penalty minutes (PIM) and 119 shots on goal in 41 games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound native of Wainwright, Alberta made his NHL debut on Dec. 9 at San Jose and has appeared in three games with Minnesota this season.
Iowa plays on the road against the Milwaukee Admirals at 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022. Minnesota plays at home against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
Iowa plays on the road against the Milwaukee Admirals at 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022. Minnesota plays at home against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
