Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Billy Sweezey to Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract Beginning in 2022-23 Season

March 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Billy Sweezey to a two-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract beginning in the 2022-23 season, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Sweezey, 26, who is currently on an AHL contract with the Cleveland Monsters, has registered four goals and six assists for 10 points with 68 penalty minutes, 44 shots and a +6 plus/minus rating in 45 contests this season. He leads the Monsters in penalty minutes, ranks second in plus/minus, while standing second-T among team blueliners in goals and fourth-T in points. The 6-2, 205-pound defenseman has totaled 4-10-14, 94 penalty minutes and a cumulative +8 plus/minus rating in 67 career AHL appearances with the Monsters and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins since making his professional debut in 2020-21.

The Hanson, Massachusetts native recorded 3-26-29 with 159 PIM and was +16 in 127 career NCAA games at Yale University from 2016-20. Skating in his senior campaign in 2019-20, he finished with 0-8-8 and 47 penalty minutes in 32 outings. Sweezey also spent parts of two seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League from 2014-16, collecting 3-1-4 and 135 PIM in 58 appearances.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game time at Nationwide Arena starts at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. The game also can be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including in Columbus, and online at bluejackets.com.

