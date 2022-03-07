Dostal Assigned to Gulls
March 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), is 1-1-0 with a 2.54 goals-against average (GAA) and .929 save percentage (SV%) in three appearances (two starts) with the Ducks this season. The 6-1, 192-pound rookie goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Brno, Czech Republic native has posted a 12-9-0 record with one shutout, a 2.70 GAA and .913 SV% in 24 games with San Diego this season. On Mar. 2 vs. Colorado, Dostal became the first goaltender in organizational history (NHL or AHL level) and the 16th goaltender in AHL history to score a goal in a game (17th including playoffs). He also stopped a career high 51-of-53 shots in the win. He was named the AHL Player of the Week (week ending Feb. 27), going 2-0-0 with a 1.01 GAA and .964 SV%, including his first career shutout Feb. 26 vs. Henderson (27 shots).
