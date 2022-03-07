San Jose Barracuda Forward John Leonard Named AHL Player of the Week

March 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) forward John Leonard has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 6, 2022.

Leonard scored five goals and totaled seven points in three games for San Jose last week, including the first hat trick of his pro career.

Leonard began his week on Wednesday by scoring a power-play goal and adding an assist in the Barracuda's 5-3 win over Bakersfield. He found the net again on Saturday, tallying the game-tying goal late in regulation to help San Jose earn a point with a 4-3 overtime loss at division-leading Stockton. Finally, Leonard scored three times on Sunday and finished with four points as the Barracuda defeated Tucson, 6-2.

A 23-year-old native of Westwood, N.J., Leonard has notched 16 goals and 12 assists for 28 points in 42 games for the Barracuda this season, along with appearing in five NHL contests with the San Jose Sharks. The second-year pro out of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst made his NHL debut in 2020-21 and skated in 44 NHL games as a rookie, tallying three goals and 10 assists. He added one goal and one assist in two AHL outings last season.

Leonard was a sixth-round selection by the Sharks in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Join the Battery:

Follow Frenzy to the 4,200-seat, two-story spectator arena which will serve as the new home for the San Jose Barracuda! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!

A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.

Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.