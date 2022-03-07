Shepard Re-Assigned to Stingrays
March 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals announced today that they have re-assigned goaltender Hunter Shepard to South Carolina (ECHL).
Shepard, 26, is 5-3-0 with Hershey this season, posting a 1.78 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. He made an AHL career-best 42 saves in a 4-2 win at Bridgeport on Feb. 19.
With the Stingrays this season, Shepard is 4-4-2 with a 3.19 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He helped lead South Carolina to the Kelly Cup Finals last year.
The Bears return to action Tuesday night versus Lehigh Valley. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.
