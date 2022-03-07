Shepard Re-Assigned to Stingrays

March 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals announced today that they have re-assigned goaltender Hunter Shepard to South Carolina (ECHL).

Shepard, 26, is 5-3-0 with Hershey this season, posting a 1.78 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. He made an AHL career-best 42 saves in a 4-2 win at Bridgeport on Feb. 19.

With the Stingrays this season, Shepard is 4-4-2 with a 3.19 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He helped lead South Carolina to the Kelly Cup Finals last year.

The Bears return to action Tuesday night versus Lehigh Valley. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.