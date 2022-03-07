Leonard Scores Hat-Trick in Barracuda's 6-2 Win over Tucson

March 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (17-28-2-0) scored four unanswered goals in the third period against the Tucson Roadrunners (17-26-3-1) en-route to a 6-2 win on Sunday Night. With the victory, the Barracuda are now four points out of a playoff spot.

- John Leonard (14, 15, 16) scored the Barracuda's second hat-trick of the season and the first of his career. He also added an assist for his first four-point game of his career. In his last three games, Leonard has seven points (5+2=7). The hat-trick was the tenth in franchise history and the first since Sasha Chmelevski's on Jan. 8.

- Lane Pederson scored his first goal in a Barracuda sweater and added an assist. In four games played, Pederson has five points (1+4=5).

- Nick Merkley scored his 10th goal of the season and added an assist and now has four goals in his last five contests.

- Joachim Blichfeld (17) cashed in his eighth power-play goal of the season and now sits on top of the team in points (17+15=32).

- Zachary Edmond (3-2-0) made 33 saves for his second straight win.

- The Barracuda scored twice on the power-play and now have multiple power-play goals in three straight home games. San Jose holds the second-best home power-play in the league (26.7%).

The Barracuda return to the SAP Center on Fri., Mar. 11 against the Stockton Heat (7 p.m.) For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

Join the Battery:

Follow Frenzy to the 4,200-seat, two-story spectator arena which will serve as the new home for the San Jose Barracuda! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!

A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.

Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.

