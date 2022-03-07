San Jose's John Leonard Named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that San Jose Barracuda forward John Leonard has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 6, 2022.

Leonard scored five goals and totaled seven points in three games for San Jose last week, including the first hat trick of his pro career.

Leonard began his week on Wednesday by scoring a power-play goal and adding an assist in the Barracuda's 5-3 win over Bakersfield. He found the net again on Saturday, tallying the game-tying goal late in regulation to help San Jose earn a point with a 4-3 overtime loss at division-leading Stockton. Finally, Leonard scored three times on Sunday and finished with four points as the Barracuda defeated Tucson, 6-2.

A 23-year-old native of Westwood, N.J., Leonard has notched 16 goals and 12 assists for 28 points in 42 games for the Barracuda this season, along with appearing in five NHL contests with the San Jose Sharks. The second-year pro out of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst made his NHL debut in 2020-21 and skated in 44 NHL games as a rookie, tallying three goals and 10 assists. He added one goal and one assist in two AHL outings last season.

Leonard was a sixth-round selection by the Sharks in the 2018 NHL Draft.

