Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to Monsters
March 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to Cleveland. In four appearances for Columbus this year, Berube went 3-1-0 with a 3.25 goals-against average (GAA) and .924 save percentage (S%) and went 4-9-4 with one shutout, a 3.37 GAA and .891 S% in 17 appearances for Cleveland.
A 6'1", 176 lb. left-catching native of Repentigny, QC, Berube, 30, went 12-11-4 with a 3.37 GAA and .902 S% in 38 career NHL appearances for the New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks, and Columbus spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-18 and 2021-22. Originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Berube went 123-90-19 with 12 shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and .905 S% in 240 career AHL appearances for the Manchester Monarchs, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Rockford IceHogs, Cleveland, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Hartford Wolf Pack, and Ontario Reign spanning parts of ten seasons from 2009-10, 2012-16, and 2017-22. In 2014-15, Berube participated in the AHL All-Star Game and helped Manchester claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.
In 61 ECHL appearances for the Ontario Reign spanning parts of two seasons from 2011-13, Berube went 32-19-6 with five shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and .908 S%. Prior to his professional career, Berube posted a record of 55-32-15 with five shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and .900 S% in 115 QMJHL appearances for the Montreal Juniors.
