Joe Veleno Recalled by Detroit

March 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled center Joe Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Veleno totaled seven points (3-4-7) in four outings with Grand Rapids from Feb. 4-5 and 19-20, including a career-high three points (1-2-3) on Feb. 5 against Ontario. Veleno's active four-game point streak with Grand Rapids is tied for a career long. The center has been featured on the Red Wings' roster for much of this season, logging 10 points (5-5-10) in 40 contests. Veleno, a third-year pro, has appeared in 45 games with Detroit throughout his career and has totaled 11 points (6-5-11) and 20 penalty minutes. The 22-year-old has skated in 11 contests with Grand Rapids this campaign and recorded four penalty minutes and 10 points (6-4-10). Veleno tied a career-high for goals in a game when he lit the lamp twice on Oct. 16 at Milwaukee in a 7-3 defeat. The former first-round draft choice has spent much of his pro career with the Griffins, recording 36 points (18-18-36) and 26 penalty minutes in 69 outings.

