Henderson Silver Knights Announce Official Partnership with M Resort

March 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that M Resort Spa Casino has been designated as the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Silver Knights. M Resort is also the latest organization to join the Silver Society, an exclusive group of founding partners for the Silver Knights, The Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena.

"Our team is incredibly excited to partner with M Resort," said Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks COO Chase Jolesch. "Before fans head over to The Dollar Loan Center to enjoy a game, we hope they stop at M Resort to experience all that the property has to offer."

"We are proud and honored to partner with the Silver Knights and to welcome them to Henderson," said M Resort General Manager Hussain Mahrous. "We look forward to providing hockey fans with some amazing game day experiences and offering them some great amenities at M Resort."

As the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Silver Knights and as a member of the Silver Society, M Resort will be a presenting jersey patch partner for Henderson's home and away jerseys. M will also have its logo featured in-ice and on dasherboard signage at The Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena, and will be featured in radio, television and digital assets. Additionally, M Resort will host team events with players, mascots and other cast members.

