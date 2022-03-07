Playoff Push Starts with Successful Week, as Belleville Sens Nab Five-Of-Six Points

BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Senators (25-21-1-0) began the month of March, and their Calder Cup stretch drive, earning five out of a possible six points with a win over the Hartford Wolf Pack and a weekend split against the Rochester Americans.

Results

Wednesday, Mar. 2 - Belleville 3 at. Hartford 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

An overtime winner from Rourke Chartier propelled Belleville to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack after the Senators scored twice late in the third period to force extra time.

Friday, Mar. 4 - Belleville 2 vs. Rochester 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Despite outshooting Rochester 33-21, Belleville ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime to the Amerks but were still able to earn a crucial point to maintain the fifth and final playoff position in the North Division.

Saturday, Mar. 5 - Belleville 6 vs. Rochester 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)

On Saturday, Belleville outlasted the Rochester Americans in a playoff-style affair. In a feisty and physical battle, the Senators were paced by a pair of back-to-back shorthanded markers on route to a 6-5 win.

Fast Facts

- Michael Del Zotto set a franchise record for goals in a season by a defenceman with ten (22 games played). He also led the team in scoring this week with six points over three games.

- For the first time this season, Belleville scored twice shorthanded in a game.

- Kevin Mandolese has tied Mads Sogaard for a season-high winning four consecutive starts.

Recent Roster Movement

Mar. 6, 2022 G Filip Gustavsson Recalled to Ottawa (NHL)

Mar. 4, 2022 C Mitchell Hoelscher Reassigned to Atlanta (ECHL)

Mar. 4, 2022 C Hugo Roy Released from PTO

Mar. 2, 2022 RW Scott Sabourin Reassigned from Ottawa (NHL)

Feb. 28, 2022 D Dillon Heatherington Recalled to Ottawa (NHL)

Active Roster

On The Schedule

Wednesday, Mar. 9 - Belleville vs. Providence (TICKETS)

Friday, Mar. 11 - Belleville at Manitoba

Saturday, Mar. 12 - Belleville at. Manitoba

