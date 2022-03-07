Admirals Welcome St. Michael's Ukrainian National Church Friday Night
March 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will welcome St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church as the team's guest to their game this Friday night, March 11 when the team takes on the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm.
"We are honored to welcome the members of St. Michael's Ukrainian church," said Greenberg. "I am sure that their performance will be powerful and I encourage fans to join us in supporting the Ukrainian community. "
St. Michael's choir will perform the Ukrainian National Anthem prior to the game and they will also perform another song during break in the first period.
In addition, the church, which is located at 1025 S. 11th St., will have a table outside of section 218 where they will be collecting donations in support of the families of Ukraine who have been impacted by Russia's invasion. To date, St. Michaels has raised in excess of $25,000 in just over 10 days.
Tickets for Friday, or any Admirals game, can be purchased online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling the team's office at (414) 227-0550.
