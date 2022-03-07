Blues Recall F's Alexei Toropchenko & Mackenzie MacEachern

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Blues announced today that they have recalled forwards Alexei Toropchenko and Mackenzie MacEachern from the club's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In a corresponding transaction, the Blues have assigned forwards Dakota Joshua and Klim Kostin to the Thunderbirds.

In 42 games with Springfield, Toropchenko has tallied 20 points (10g+10a), while MacEachern has produced 25 points (12g+13a) in 47 games. Toropchenko has skated in five NHL games with St. Louis this season. MacEachern has yet to play a game for the Blues this year but has 101 career NHL games with St. Louis under his belt.

In 25 games with the Blues, Joshua has posted five points (2g+3a). He has posted seven points (2g+5a) in 18 games with Springfield this season.

Kostin has tallied nine points (4g+5a) in 40 games with St. Louis this season. He skated in three games with Springfield on a conditioning assignment earlier this season, posting two assists.

The T-Birds begin a three-game road trip on Monday evening in Laval for a matchup with the Rocket. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell. From there, the T-Birds fly to Charlotte for a Friday-Saturday weekend set with the Checkers.

