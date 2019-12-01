Moose Outlast Wolves in OT

The Manitoba Moose (12-11-0-0) claimed a 3-2 overtime victory against the Chicago Wolves (9-13-2-0) on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

The first period was a battle between goaltenders. Despite only 12 shots being evenly registered between the clubs, quality scoring chances tested the netminders. JC Lipon had an opportunity to give the Moose the early lead on a shorthanded breakaway however he couldn't get the puck past Wolves goaltender Garret Sparks.

With 7:11 gone in the second period, C.J. Suess won a battle down low and found Emile Poirier racing towards the net. Poirier capitalized and notched his fourth of the season to give the Moose the 1-0 advantage. Less than two minutes later, Jimmy Oligny scored his first of the season improving Manitoba's lead to 2-0. With four minutes remaining in the second period, Curtis McKenzie capitalized on a power play opportunity and got the Wolves within one.

Midway through the third period, Chicago's man advantage proved lethal again as Jimmy Schuldt tied the game 2-2. Mikhail Berdin kept the Wolves off the board for the remainder of the frame as he stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced. Neither team found a decisive edge in the first 60 minutes and the game went to overtime to decide the winner. Just 18 seconds into overtime, Jansen Harkins found Johnathan Kovacevic open in front of the net who scored the game-winning goal in Manitoba's 3-2 victory.

Quick Hits

Mikhail Berdin is the first AHL goaltender to win 10 games in a calendar month since Ontario's Jack Campbell went 11-1-1 in December 2016

Jansen Harkins is currently on a four-game point streak (1G, 5A)

Harkins leads the AHL with 21 assists

Harkins is also ranked first in the AHL among November point leaders collecting 24 points (4G, 20A) in 15 games

Hunter Fejes posted his first assist of the campaign

C.J. Suess is currently on a two-game point streak (2G, 1A)

Johnathan Kovacevic is currently on a two-game goal streak (2G) What's Next?

The Moose take on the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

