Checkers Shut out by Bruins 4-0

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers stumbled in their Sunday afternoon rematch with Providence, dropping a 4-0 contest on home ice.

After a solid showing in a scoreless first period that saw Charlotte outshoot the visitors 15-5, the Checkers surrendered a pair of shorthanded tallies inside the first five minutes of the second. That breakdown would put the home squad in a hole, then the Bruins tacked on another strike before the second buzzer to build a 3-0 advantage through 40 minutes of play.

Any rally attempt would fizzle out in the third, as Providence netminder Dan Vladar rode out the rest of regulation to earn a 34-save shutout, while an empty net goal from the Bruins - their third shorthanded tally of the contest - would be the final blow in a 4-0 victory for the visitors.

Quotes

Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky on his team's play tonight

They scored those shorthanded goals, other than that I thought our five-on-five play was good. We just have some lapses in our game and they're costing us.

Warsofsky on the back-to-back shorthanded goals allowed in the second

McCormick loses one in the slot, two-on-one, goal. The other one we got caught watching, didn't track back, goal.

Warsofsky on the offensive struggles

We have to get more bodies in front of the net, we didn't get enough traffic in front of him. We had chances to get back into the game, we had a chance on the power play. We just can't hand them goals.

Warsofsky on turning things around

We're working hard, sometimes we just don't work smart. Our leadership needs to be better and help some of these younger players. We have to dig ourselves out of this funk and keep at it. It starts with a great practice on Tuesday.

Notes

This marked just the second time the Checkers have suffered consecutive losses in regulation this season. Of the eight times they have played the same opponent in consecutive games, this is the first time they have come away with no points ... The Checkers' three shorthanded goals allowed, one of which was on a late empty-net goal, marks a new franchise record for a single game. They now lead the league with nine shorthanded goals allowed on the season... The Checkers' last time shut out prior tonight was on Feb. 2 of last season, also a home game against Providence goaltender Dan Vladar, who made 37 saves ... Providence extended its win streak to four games and its point streak to six (5-0-1) ... Prior to scoring three in this two-game set against his former team, Bruins center Brendan Woods had two goals in his first 11 games of the season ... Forwards Stelio Mattheos and Kerby Rychel missed the game due to injury ... Forward Cedric Lacroix and defensemen Cavan Fitzgerald and Derek Sheppard were healthy extras.

Up Next

The Checkers will get right back at it as they travel to Syracuse on Wednesday to kick off a three-game road trip.

