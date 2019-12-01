Marlies Return to Coca-Cola Coliseum for Rematch against Comets
December 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Marlies close out a three-in-three weekend today in a rematch against the Utica Comets.
In their first meeting of the season, the Comets edged the Marlies 4-3 to snap Toronto's seven-game winning streak. It was Toronto's first loss at home of the season (9-1-0-0). Kenny Agostino scored Toronto's second goal at 18:22 of the first period on the power play during yesterday's game. Agostino has 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) in eight games and currently leads the team in goals (11).
With yesterday's win, the Comets improved to 13-7-1-0 and extended their win-streak to three games. Reid Boucher registered a goal in yesterday's contest and continues to lead the Comets in that department (15-8-23).
The Marlies were 8-3-0-1 in November and will be looking to carry that momentum into December and get a new streak started today.
Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Official Maple Leafs App.
Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)
14-3-2-1 Overall Record 13-7-1-0
0-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-0-0-0
0-1-0-0 Streak 3-0-0-0
75 Goals For 74
54 Goals Against 56
22.9% Power Play Percentage 22.5%
78.2% Penalty Kill Percentage 85.9%
K. Agostino (11) Leading Goal Scorer R. Boucher (15)
P. Aberg (23) Leading Points Scorer R. Boucher (23)
K. Kaskisuo (7) Wins Leader M. DiPietro (7)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2019
- Marlies Return to Coca-Cola Coliseum for Rematch against Comets - Toronto Marlies
- Derrick Pouliot Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Red Wings Recall Ericsson, Assign Pickard - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Malenstyn, Djoos Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Bakersfield Takes out Reign, 3-1 - Ontario Reign
- Condors Bear Down in Front of Sellout Crowd, 3-1, on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Bakersfield Condors
- Three Out Of Four Ain't Bad - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Swamp Tucson, 6-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Outlast Wolves in OT - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Marlies Return to Coca-Cola Coliseum for Rematch against Comets
- Marlies Host Comets for Hockey Fights Cancer Game
- Marlies Open 3-In-3 Weekend Tonight in Rochester
- Marlies Set to Close out Regular Season Series against Moose
- Marlies and Moose Open Back to Back Today