Marlies Return to Coca-Cola Coliseum for Rematch against Comets

December 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies close out a three-in-three weekend today in a rematch against the Utica Comets.

In their first meeting of the season, the Comets edged the Marlies 4-3 to snap Toronto's seven-game winning streak. It was Toronto's first loss at home of the season (9-1-0-0). Kenny Agostino scored Toronto's second goal at 18:22 of the first period on the power play during yesterday's game. Agostino has 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) in eight games and currently leads the team in goals (11).

With yesterday's win, the Comets improved to 13-7-1-0 and extended their win-streak to three games. Reid Boucher registered a goal in yesterday's contest and continues to lead the Comets in that department (15-8-23).

The Marlies were 8-3-0-1 in November and will be looking to carry that momentum into December and get a new streak started today.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Official Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

14-3-2-1 Overall Record 13-7-1-0

0-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-0-0-0

0-1-0-0 Streak 3-0-0-0

75 Goals For 74

54 Goals Against 56

22.9% Power Play Percentage 22.5%

78.2% Penalty Kill Percentage 85.9%

K. Agostino (11) Leading Goal Scorer R. Boucher (15)

P. Aberg (23) Leading Points Scorer R. Boucher (23)

K. Kaskisuo (7) Wins Leader M. DiPietro (7)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.