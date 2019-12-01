Malenstyn, Djoos Re-Assigned to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that forward Beck Malenstyn and defenseman Christian Djoos have been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Malenstyn, 21, made his NHL debut on Nov. 20 against the New York Rangers and played three games for the Capitals. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward has recorded six points (three goals, three assists) in 18 games with Hershey this season. Last season with the Bears, he tallied 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in his rookie season. He was named Hershey's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his work in the local Central Pennsylvania community. In 92 career games with Hershey, Malenstyn has recorded 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists).

Djoos, 25, did not see any game action during his recall. He has recorded 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 18 games this season with Hershey. Djoos played 45 games with the Capitals last season, recording 10 points (one goal, nine assists). In 108 career NHL games, the Gothenburg, Sweden, native has recorded 24 points (four goals, 20 assists). Djoos was selected by the Capitals in the seventh round, 195th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft, and was part of Washington's 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team.

The Bears return to action this evening versus the Hartford Wolf Pack. It's Hershey's world-famous CommunityAid and abc27 Teddy Bear Toss as fans throw teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice for charity after Hershey's first goal of the game. The puck drops at 5 p.m. and limited tickets are still available at the Giant Center Box Office and online via Ticketmaster.

