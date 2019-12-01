Admirals Edge Stars 2-1 in Overtime Battle

December 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars left wing Riley Tufte (left) vs. the Milwaukee Admirals

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars left wing Riley Tufte (left) vs. the Milwaukee Admirals(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, battled the Milwaukee Admirals in a Sunday afternoon matchup and came out on the wrong side of a 2-1 final. Texas threatened a late comeback after leveling the score in the third, but Milwaukee prevailed in overtime to collect their 13th straight victory.

The Admirals opened scoring late in the first period as Jeremy Davies shot a blast from the blue line that ricocheted off the end wall and right onto the stick of Yakov Trenin. The Admirals forward then put the puck behind Landon Bow from the side of the net for the first of two goals in the game. Texas came close in the period with two power plays and a chance by Adam Mascherin swatting the puck out of the air off the crossbar.

In the second, Texas went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, including 15 seconds of 5-on-3 action. The Stars had a handful of chances in the period, but could not crack Admirals netminder Connor Ingram. On the other side of the ice, Bow also stood strong, making a series of sharp shorthanded saves and stopped Milwaukee on a pair of breakaways.

Midway through the third, Texas cracked Ingram's code to level the score. Nick Caamano sent the puck to Rhett Gardner from the blue line. The forward then made a smooth pass to Mascherin, who was nearing the Admirals net. The second-year forward then skated left to right around Ingram to set up a sneaky backhand goal that would ultimately force overtime.

Texas saw a flurry of chances early in overtime, but the extra period was abruptly halted when Trenin net his second of the night and fifth goal in three games.

Ingram earned his ninth win of the season as he stopped 24 of Texas' 25 shots. Bow suffered the loss after surrendering a pair of goals on the Admirals' 19 shots which ended the netminder's three-game winning streak. Each team saw a pair of chances on the man advantage in the contest, but the corresponding penalty kills successfully prevented scoring on each opportunity.

The Stars conclude their stay at home on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 7 p.m. when they face the Admirals again. After battling with Milwaukee the Stars prepare for a quick two-game trip to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday and Saturday.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Yakov Trenin (MIL)

Adam Mascherin (TEX)

Connor Ingram (MIL)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.