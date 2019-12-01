Red Wings Recall Ericsson, Assign Pickard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday recalled defenseman Jonathan Ericsson from the Grand Rapids Griffins and assigned goaltender Calvin Pickard to the Griffins.

Ericsson, 35, has skated in 10 games for Grand Rapids this season, showing two points (0-2-2), a plus-four rating and eight penalty minutes. In seven games for the Red Wings, he is averaging 17:19 of ice time.

Ericsson has skated in 669 regular season games for Detroit since 2007-08 and tallied 125 points (27-98-125) and 531 PIM. He has collected 21 points (5-16-21), a plus-nine rating and 55 PIM in 76 Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

The final player chosen in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft, 291st overall, by Detroit, Ericsson began his North American pro career with Grand Rapids in 2006-07. Over parts of four AHL seasons (2006-09; 2019-20), Ericsson has accrued 80 points (17-63-80), a plus-25 rating and 241 PIM in 186 regular season games and was selected to the 2008 AHL All-Star Game. Ericsson played in seven games during the 2007 Calder Cup Playoffs. He became the 90th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Red Wings on Feb. 22, 2008 at Calgary.

Pickard, 27, became the 181st Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he recorded 29 saves during his Detroit debut on Friday at Philadelphia. In 15 games for the Griffins this season, he posts a 7-6-2 record to go along with a 3.00 goals against average, 0.898 save percentage and one shutout.

Selected in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, Pickard has appeared in 105 NHL games with the Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Detroit since debuting in 2014-15 and has posted a 32-51-9 record, a 2.96 GAA, a 0.907 save mark and four shutouts.

A 6-foot-1, 210-pound netminder, Pickard has logged 215 games in the AHL since 2011-12 between the Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage, Toronto Marlies, Tucson Roadrunners and Griffins, posting a 100-77-17 record, a 2.64 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 13 shutouts. A 2018 Calder Cup champion with Toronto, Pickard and Garret Sparks won the Harry Holmes Memorial Award, awarded to the goaltending duo with the lowest regular season GAA (2.24), in 2017-18.

The Griffins (9-12-1-1) host Chicago on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

