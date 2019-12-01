Admirals Win 13th Consecutive Game

Cedar Park, TX - Yakov Trenin scored two goals, including the overtime winner as the Milwaukee Admirals defeated the Texas Stars 2-1 Sunday at HEB Center at Cedar Park.

Milwaukee won its 13th consecutive game, extending a franchise record. Milwaukee's last loss was Nov. 1. The Admirals improved to 17-3-1-2 on the season.

Trenin scored the game-winner, his 13th goal of the season, when he completed a 2-on-1 rush with Colin Blackwell. Blackwell retrieved the puck in the Admirals zone and raced to the Texas end of the ice. Blackwell passed from the right circle to his left and Trenin buried the quick shot at 4:00 of the overtime session.

The Admirals scored the first goal of the game at 13:55 of the first period. Eeli Tolvanen grabbed a loose puck along the right wing boards in the Stars zone. He sent a pass to Jeremy Davies at the left point. Davies shot the puck wide but the puck bounced off the end boards to the right post where Trenin backhanded the puck into the cage for his 12th goal of the season. Davies and Tolvanen earned the assists.

Texas tied the game at 8:31 of the third period when Adam Mascherin slid a backhander into the goal.

Goalie Connor Ingram stopped 24 shots to earn the victory. He improved to 9-2-1 on the season.

Milwaukee will stay in Texas to play the Stars again Tues., Dec. 3. The Admirals return home from its three-game road trip to host Iowa at UWM Panther Arena Fri., Dec. 6.

