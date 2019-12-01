Flames Assign Alexander Yelesin to Stockton
December 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have assigned defenseman Alexander Yelesin to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Yelesin, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia was signed by the Flames on May 10, 2019 after spending the last two seasons in the KHL with the Yaroslavl Lokomotiv. He has a career 109 games in the KHL with eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points. The right-shot defenseman was named to the KHL All-Star game during the 2018-19 season. In his first season in North America, Yelesin has recorded two points in 15 games for the Stockton Heat.
ALEXANDER YELESIN - DEFENSE
BORN: Yaroslavl, RUS DATE: February 7, 1996
HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 195 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on May 10, 2019
