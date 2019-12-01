Condors Bear Down in Front of Sellout Crowd, 3-1, on Teddy Bear Toss Night

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (9-9-3; 21pts) moved into third in the Pacific Division with a 3-1 victory over the Ontario Reign (9-10-2, 20pts) in front of a sellout crowd of 8,981 at Mechanics Bank Arena. RW Josh Currie scored the 21st Teddy Bear Toss goal in team history as the Condors earned a win in front of the fourth largest crowd in team history. The game was presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180, and Three-Way Chevrolet.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (11th) from the slot sent the teddy bears flying; Assists: Marody, Bouchard; Time of goal: 16:20; BAK leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK- 13, ONT - 8

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Tomas Jurco (3rd) redirected a centering pass; Assists: Marody, Yamamoto; Time of goal: 10:12; BAK leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK - 8, ONT - 9

THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Kailer Yamamoto (5th) knocked in a rebound on the power play; Assists: Bouchard, Lagesson; Time of goal: :32; BAK leads, 3-0

REIGN GOAL: LW Lance Bouma (5th) on his own rebound; Assists: Rymsha, Clague; Time of goal: 1:49; BAK leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK- 15, ONT - 13

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Yamamoto (BAK) 2. Currie (BAK) 3. Starrett (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/7; ONT - 0/9

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 36; ONT - 30

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (2-1-0; 30/29) ; ONT - Petersen (9-8-2; 36/33)

The Condors are now 10-10-1 on Teddy Bear Toss all-time; the bears will be counted on FOX 58 live with Josh Currie from 7-9 a.m. on Monday morning

It was Shane Starrett's first start since Oct. 13 due to injury

Cooper Marody (2a), Evan Bouchard (2a), and Kailer Yamamoto (1g-1a) all had multi-point nights

Tomas Jurco had missed three games due to injury, but scored in his return

The crowd was the fourth largest in team history, the second largest in Teddy Bear Toss history, and the third largest indoors (#1 is the Outdoor Classic)

Scratches: Dylan Wells, Vincent Desharnais, Miles Koules, Jake Kulevich, Jakob Stukel

