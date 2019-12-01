Condors Bear Down in Front of Sellout Crowd, 3-1, on Teddy Bear Toss Night
December 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (9-9-3; 21pts) moved into third in the Pacific Division with a 3-1 victory over the Ontario Reign (9-10-2, 20pts) in front of a sellout crowd of 8,981 at Mechanics Bank Arena. RW Josh Currie scored the 21st Teddy Bear Toss goal in team history as the Condors earned a win in front of the fourth largest crowd in team history. The game was presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180, and Three-Way Chevrolet.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (11th) from the slot sent the teddy bears flying; Assists: Marody, Bouchard; Time of goal: 16:20; BAK leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK- 13, ONT - 8
SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Tomas Jurco (3rd) redirected a centering pass; Assists: Marody, Yamamoto; Time of goal: 10:12; BAK leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK - 8, ONT - 9
THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Kailer Yamamoto (5th) knocked in a rebound on the power play; Assists: Bouchard, Lagesson; Time of goal: :32; BAK leads, 3-0
REIGN GOAL: LW Lance Bouma (5th) on his own rebound; Assists: Rymsha, Clague; Time of goal: 1:49; BAK leads, 3-1
SHOTS: BAK- 15, ONT - 13
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Yamamoto (BAK) 2. Currie (BAK) 3. Starrett (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/7; ONT - 0/9
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 36; ONT - 30
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (2-1-0; 30/29) ; ONT - Petersen (9-8-2; 36/33)
The Condors are now 10-10-1 on Teddy Bear Toss all-time; the bears will be counted on FOX 58 live with Josh Currie from 7-9 a.m. on Monday morning
It was Shane Starrett's first start since Oct. 13 due to injury
Cooper Marody (2a), Evan Bouchard (2a), and Kailer Yamamoto (1g-1a) all had multi-point nights
Tomas Jurco had missed three games due to injury, but scored in his return
The crowd was the fourth largest in team history, the second largest in Teddy Bear Toss history, and the third largest indoors (#1 is the Outdoor Classic)
Scratches: Dylan Wells, Vincent Desharnais, Miles Koules, Jake Kulevich, Jakob Stukel
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2019
- Bakersfield Takes out Reign, 3-1 - Ontario Reign
- Condors Bear Down in Front of Sellout Crowd, 3-1, on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Bakersfield Condors
- Three Out Of Four Ain't Bad - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Swamp Tucson, 6-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Outlast Wolves in OT - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors Bear Down in Front of Sellout Crowd, 3-1, on Teddy Bear Toss Night
- Condors Host Teddy Bear Toss Tonight with Capacity Crowd Expected
- Condors Rally Past San Jose, 4-3
- Condors Drop Thanksgiving Eve to Tucson
- Condors Host Tucson at 5 p.m. Wednesday for Thanksgiving Eve