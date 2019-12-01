P-Bruins Score Three in Second Period, Shut out Charlotte Checkers, 4-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Dan Vladar recorded a 34-save shutout in his first game action since October 16 and the Providence Bruins scored three shorthanded goals en route to a 4-0 victory over the Charlotte Checkers.

Brendan Woods, Urho Vaakanainen, Pavel Shen and Jack Studnicka were the goal scorers for Providence on Sunday.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 0 3 1 4

CHARLOTTE 0 0 0 0

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We expected a response early from Charlotte after our win last night and we certainly got it. Luckily we had Vladdy in net, who stood tall. He let us catch our breath and we were able to capitalize on a couple of nice shorthanded goals in the second. We played a better second period.

"They pushed in the third period and again Vladdy was there for us. We were able to seal the deal and overall it was a good weekend."

DAN VLADAR: 34-SAVE SHUTOUT

"I was really excited to be back and get a big win. The guys up front were unreal. They were blocking shots left and right. Our PK was great and I'm thankful for the win.

"It's always nice as a goalie to get a shutout, but it was a really good team win. That's what matters. The season is really long and it doesn't necessarily matter if the goalie gets a shutout or not.

The most important part is those two points. We got six out of six this week and that was huge for our group."

STATS

- With a goal today, Urho Vaakanainen has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last five games.

- Brendan Woods scored a goal for the third consecutive game. He has five goals and two assists for seven points in his last five games.

- Jack Studnicka collected a goal and an assist in his return to the Providence lineup. He has scored goals in six straight and has 10 points during that span.

- Pavel Shen's goal in the second period was the first of his career.

- John Moore collected an assist in his first game action of the 2019-20 season.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will return to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Binghamton Devils on Friday, December 6 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

