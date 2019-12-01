Derrick Pouliot Assigned to Rampage

San Antonio Rampage defenseman Derrick Pouliot

SAN ANTONIO, TX- St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Sunday that the Blues have assigned defenseman Derrick Pouliot to the San Antonio Rampage.

Pouliot, 25, was recalled by the Blues on Nov. 25 and appeared in two games with St. Louis. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native has four goals and 18 points in 20 games with the Rampage this season, leading all AHL defensemen in scoring. He leads all AHLers with 12 power play assists and 14 power play points. Pouliot has not gone more than one game without at least a point since Oct. 18.

The Rampage face the Iowa Wild on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.

