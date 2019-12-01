Derrick Pouliot Assigned to Rampage
December 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX- St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Sunday that the Blues have assigned defenseman Derrick Pouliot to the San Antonio Rampage.
Pouliot, 25, was recalled by the Blues on Nov. 25 and appeared in two games with St. Louis. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native has four goals and 18 points in 20 games with the Rampage this season, leading all AHL defensemen in scoring. He leads all AHLers with 12 power play assists and 14 power play points. Pouliot has not gone more than one game without at least a point since Oct. 18.
The Rampage face the Iowa Wild on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.
Images from this story
|
San Antonio Rampage defenseman Derrick Pouliot
(Darren Abate)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2019
- Marlies Return to Coca-Cola Coliseum for Rematch against Comets - Toronto Marlies
- Derrick Pouliot Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Red Wings Recall Ericsson, Assign Pickard - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Malenstyn, Djoos Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Bakersfield Takes out Reign, 3-1 - Ontario Reign
- Condors Bear Down in Front of Sellout Crowd, 3-1, on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Bakersfield Condors
- Three Out Of Four Ain't Bad - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Swamp Tucson, 6-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Outlast Wolves in OT - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio Rampage Stories
- Derrick Pouliot Assigned to Rampage
- Rampage Earn Point in Overtime Loss
- Rampage Top IceHogs on Walman's Winner
- Blues Assign Kostin to Rampage
- Blues Recall Walker, Pouliot from Rampage