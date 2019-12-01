Bakersfield Takes out Reign, 3-1
December 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign dropped their final game of the weekend, a 3-1 defeat against Bakersfield on Saturday evening at Mechanics Bank Arena. Ontario got a goal from forward Lance Bouma, who extended his point-streak to four games with his team's lone tally, and 34 saves from goaltender Cal Petersen.
Date: November 30, 2019
Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK1130BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK1130Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK1130PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (9-10-2-0)
BAK Record: (9-9-2-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 1 -- 1
BAK 1 1 1 -- 3
Shots PP
ONT 30 0/9
BAK 36 1/7
Three Stars -
1. Kailer Yamamoto (BAK)
2. Josh Currie (BAK)
3. Shane Starrett (BAK)
W: Shane Starrett (2-1-0)
L: Cal Petersen (9-8-2)
Next Game: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 @ Stockton - 7:00 PM @ Stockton Arena
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2019
- Bakersfield Takes out Reign, 3-1 - Ontario Reign
- Condors Bear Down in Front of Sellout Crowd, 3-1, on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Bakersfield Condors
- Three Out Of Four Ain't Bad - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Swamp Tucson, 6-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Outlast Wolves in OT - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.