Bakersfield Takes out Reign, 3-1

The Ontario Reign dropped their final game of the weekend, a 3-1 defeat against Bakersfield on Saturday evening at Mechanics Bank Arena. Ontario got a goal from forward Lance Bouma, who extended his point-streak to four games with his team's lone tally, and 34 saves from goaltender Cal Petersen.

Date: November 30, 2019

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

ONT Record: (9-10-2-0)

BAK Record: (9-9-2-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 1 -- 1

BAK 1 1 1 -- 3

Shots PP

ONT 30 0/9

BAK 36 1/7

Three Stars -

1. Kailer Yamamoto (BAK)

2. Josh Currie (BAK)

3. Shane Starrett (BAK)

W: Shane Starrett (2-1-0)

L: Cal Petersen (9-8-2)

Next Game: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 @ Stockton - 7:00 PM @ Stockton Arena

