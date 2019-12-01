Sturm Leads Comeback Win for Iowa

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Nico Sturm tallied two goals, including the game-winner, to lead the Iowa Wild (12-6-4) to a 3-2 comeback win over the San Antonio Rampage (9-7-7) on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center.

The loss snapped a four-game points streak for the Rampage. Ryan Olsen and Nolan Stevens scored for San Antonio, and goaltender Adam Wilcox made 32 saves in a losing effort.

Rookie goaltender Dereck Baribeau made 30 saves for the Wild to pick up the victory in his AHL debut.

Olsen gave the Rampage a 1-0 lead on the first shot of the contest, beating Baribeau on a 2-on-1 rush for his second goal of the season just nine seconds into the game. The goal sets a new Rampage record for the fastest goal scored to start a game. The prior record was 19 seconds, set Oct. 17, 2009 by Troy Bodie.

The Rampage made it 2-0 at 17:56 of the first period when Andreas Borgman fed a pass from the left circle that found Stevens on the back door. Stevens buried his second goal of the season to extend the Rampage lead.

Sturm tallied his first goal of the afternoon at 5:14 of the second period, hopping around Jake Dotchin in the neutral zone and tracking down a puck in the high slot. His wrist shot squeezed under Wilcox's arm to make it 2-1.

The Iowa power play tied the game just 23 seconds into the third period when Luke Johnson beat Wilcox from the left circle for his third goal of the season.

Sturm struck again to give the Wild their first lead at 10:03, sliding a shot through Wilcox's legs for his sixth goal of the season and the eventual game-winner.

The Wild improved to 5-5-2 this season when trailing after two periods, the most wins in the AHL. Sam Anas recorded three assists, and Brennan Menell notched a pair.

The Rampage power play had scored in eight of the previous nine games but was held silent on Sunday. The Wild have the second-ranked penalty kill in the AHL, giving up just nine power play goals this season.

Iowa leads the Rampage by three points in the Central Division standings.

The Rampage and Wild meet again at the AT&T Center on Wednesday morning to close out the six-game homestand. Puck-drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT, and the game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Olsen (2), Stevens (2)

Adam Wilcox: 32 saves on 35 shots

Power Play: 0-for-6

Penalty Kill: 3-for-4

THREE STARS:

1) Nico Sturm - IA

2) Sam Anas - IA

3) Ryan Olsen - SA

