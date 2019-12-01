Sens Release Parisi from PTO
December 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have released Tom Parisi from his professional tryout agreement.
Parisi played twice for the Sens and recorded two assists in the process.
The Commack, N.Y., native will now return to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.
Belleville is back at it Friday night when they host Cleveland. Save on tickets, as well as merchandise, through Monday night as part of Black Friday.
Check out the Belleville Senators Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2019
- Sens Release Parisi from PTO - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Return to Coca-Cola Coliseum for Rematch against Comets - Toronto Marlies
- Derrick Pouliot Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Red Wings Recall Ericsson, Assign Pickard - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Malenstyn, Djoos Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Bakersfield Takes out Reign, 3-1 - Ontario Reign
- Condors Bear Down in Front of Sellout Crowd, 3-1, on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Bakersfield Condors
- Three Out Of Four Ain't Bad - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Swamp Tucson, 6-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Outlast Wolves in OT - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.