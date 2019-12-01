Sens Release Parisi from PTO

The Belleville Senators have released Tom Parisi from his professional tryout agreement.

Parisi played twice for the Sens and recorded two assists in the process.

The Commack, N.Y., native will now return to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Belleville is back at it Friday night when they host Cleveland. Save on tickets, as well as merchandise, through Monday night as part of Black Friday.

