Moose Outlast Laval in Shootout

February 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (24-31-0-0) claimed a 5-4 shootout victory against the Laval Rocket (23-23-5-3) on Wednesday night at Place Bell.

Just over four minutes into the first period, Charles Hudson found space and ripped a wrist shot on Manitoba's net but Moose netminder Mikhail Berdin robbed the forward of giving Laval the early advantage. With 4:26 off the clock in the frame, Seth Griffith connected on a two-on-one opportunity to give Manitoba the 1-0 lead. Just under two minutes later, a generous bounce was spotted by David Gustafsson who whacked it in off a skate to give the Moose with a two-goal advantage.

With 8:43 off the clock in the second, Cale Fleury found the back of the net for Laval and got the Rocket within one. Just over three minutes later, Yannick Veilleux capitalized for Laval and tied the game 2-2. With 2:51 remaining in the frame, the Rocket struck again as Jake Evans connected to give Laval the one goal lead.

Midway through the third frame, Leon Gawanke blasted a shot past Rocket netminder Keith Kinkaid to tie the game 3-3. With 6:36 remaining in the period, Hudon scored for the Rocket to give Laval the 4-3 lead. With just under two minutes to go in the game, Michael Spacek capitalized on Cameron Schilling's rebound to tie the game 4-4. Neither team found the go-ahead goal in regulation and the game required extra time to decide a winner.

The Rocket registered all three shots posted during overtime but couldn't secure the victory as Berdin denied all of Laval's attempts. In the shootout, Seth Griffith scored the lone goal to give Manitoba the advantage. Berdin stopped Laval's first two shooters and poke checked Hudon's attempt out of harms way to secure the victory for Manitoba.

Quick Hits

Manitoba remains undefeated in extra time securing the win in all six games that went beyond regulation

David Gustafsson posted his first career AHL goal

Seth Griffith became the first Moose player to reach the 20 goal mark on the 2019-20 campaign What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Laval Rocket on Friday, Feb. 21. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

