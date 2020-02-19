Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Oleg Sosunov from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Sosunov, 21, has played in four games with the Crunch. He has also skated in 13 contests with the Solar Bears tallying one assist. He appeared in 20 games with the Crunch last season recording one goal. He also registered a goal and four assists in 17 games with the Solar Bears in 2018-19. Sosunov was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round, 178th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

