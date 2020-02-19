Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Orlando Solar Bears
February 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Oleg Sosunov from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Sosunov, 21, has played in four games with the Crunch. He has also skated in 13 contests with the Solar Bears tallying one assist. He appeared in 20 games with the Crunch last season recording one goal. He also registered a goal and four assists in 17 games with the Solar Bears in 2018-19. Sosunov was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round, 178th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2020
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Recall Wittchow from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Flames Assign Glenn Gawdin to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Recall Knodel; Friedman Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs to Revive Wagon Wheel Cardinals for the 21st Annual Jersey Auction Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Devils Sweep Marlies, 5-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Stefan Matteau to a Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract Through 2020-21 - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Holding Food Drive During Next Seven Home Games to Benefit Foodlink - Rochester Americans
- Heat Open Road Trip at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 vs. Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Comets Announce 2021 AIS Empire State Classic - Utica Comets
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Mason Marchment from Toronto Maple Leafs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to Monsters for Conditioning Purposes, Assign Forward Kole Sherwood to Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, February 19 - Belleville Senators
- Pascal Laberge Assigned to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Return to Coca-Cola Coliseum for Rematch with Binghamton - Toronto Marlies
- Sound Tigers Eye Third Straight Home Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.