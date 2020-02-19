Marlies Acquire Trent Bourque in Trade with Belleville

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Trent Bourque from the Belleville Senators in exchange for forward Darren Archibald.

Bourque, 21, has recorded 20 points (3 goals, 17 assists) in 42 games with Brampton (ECHL). He has also picked up one assist in five games with Belleville (AHL) this season. In 272 career regular season OHL games, the Burlington, ON native has collected 49 points (4 goals, 45 assists) with Sudbury and Owen Sound.

Bourque was selected by St. Louis in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

