IceHogs to Revive Wagon Wheel Cardinals for the 21st Annual Jersey Auction Game

February 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday they are once again partnering with the Greg Lindmark Foundation for the team's 21st annual Jersey Auction Game, sponsored by Insurance King. As part of the event, the IceHogs will don special Wagon Wheel Cardinals uniforms.

The announcement was made at a press conference today in conjunction with Brad Lindmark of the Brad Lindmark Foundation, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten, Winnebago County Sheriff Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek, Rockford Park District Chief Theo Glover, Rockford Police District Chief Kevin Ogden and Marilyn Mohring and Gary Glaser of the Rockton Township Historical Society.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 21 when the IceHogs host the Iowa Wild at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 6 p.m.

The 2020 uniform theme will pay tribute to the Wagon Wheel Cardinals: one of the earliest semi-professional hockey teams in the Stateline. The Cardinals were based out of the historical Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton, IL, from 1958-62 and competed in the Illinois Ice Hockey League for four seasons, earning an all-time record of 64-57-7 with their best campaign coming during the 1958-59 season (20-2-0-0).

Immediately following the IceHogs and Wild game on March 21, the team will host a live auction on the ice surface of the BMO. Fans attending the game can bid on the specialty game-worn sweaters, with proceeds from the auction benefiting the IceHogs Charitable Foundation. Following the auction, the IceHogs Charitable Foundation will donate a portion of the jersey proceeds to the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

The Greg Lindmark Foundation was established in honor of Retired Rockford Deputy Chief Greg Lindmark, who took his own life after suffering issues related to posttraumatic stress from his line of duty as a first responder. The Greg Lindmark Foundation serves to reduce the impact of cumulative stress and trauma on first responders by providing awareness, education and confidential counseling.

For additional information, visit greglindmarkfoundation.com.

The IceHogs have raised more than $1 million through 20 seasons of their annual Jersey Auction Game, including a team-record $80,124 in 2017-18.

The IceHogs will also host their annual Guns and Hoses Charity Hockey Game between local police and fire departments prior to their game on Saturday, March 21. Puck drop for the charity game is at noon and tickets are just $5. Those who buy tickets to the IceHogs game that night will also receive free admission into the Guns and Hoses Charity Hockey Game.

Tickets can be purchased, by visiting the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling (815 968-5222). Hogs and Hops tickets for the evening can be purchased.

The following are some facts and figures about the history of the jersey auction:

Last Season's Total Raised: $70,525

2018-19 Highest Jersey: $6,000 (Luke Johnson)

2018-19 Average Jersey Bid: $2,047

Largest Auction Total All-Time: $80,124 (2017-18)

Highest Jersey Bid All-Time: $16,000 (J.F. Rivard, 2000-01)

20 Year Total: $1,090,167

20 Year Average: $54,508.35

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.