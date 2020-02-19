Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Stefan Matteau to a Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract Through 2020-21
February 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Stefan Matteau to a two-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract through the 2020-21 season, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Matteau, who signed an AHL contract and has spent this season with the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, is expected to join the Blue Jackets prior to Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena.
Matteau, 25, has recorded three goals and four assists for seven points with 27 penalty minutes in 64 career NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils. He collected 1-2-3 in 17 games with the Devils, while making his NHL debut in 2012-13. The 6-2, 220-pound forward played in a career-high 32 NHL games split between New Jersey and Montreal in 2015-16. He most recently registered 0-1-1 in eight outings with the Golden Knights in 2017-18.
The Chicago, Illinois native has added 69-77-146 and 408 penalty minutes in 361 career AHL contests with the Monsters, Chicago Wolves, St. John's IceCaps and Albany Devils from 2013-20. He has posted 12-16-28 and 41 penalty minutes in 50 outings with the Monsters in 2019-20. Serving as an alternate captain for Cleveland, he leads the club in goals, shorthanded goals (three) and game-winning goals (three, tied) and ranks second in points.
"Stefan has played very well while serving in a leadership role with our AHL affiliate in Cleveland this year," said Kekalainen. "He has earned this opportunity and we are excited to see him continue to develop as a member of our organization."
Originally selected by New Jersey in the first round, 29th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, Matteau collected 18-10-28 and 70 penalty minutes in 35 games with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2012-13. He also spent two seasons playing in the United States National Team Development Program, combining for 32-37-69 in 137 games from 2010-12. He represented Team USA at the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championships and 2011 IIHF U17 World Championships.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2020
- Phantoms Recall Knodel; Friedman Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs to Revive Wagon Wheel Cardinals for the 21st Annual Jersey Auction Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Devils Sweep Marlies, 5-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Stefan Matteau to a Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract Through 2020-21 - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Holding Food Drive During Next Seven Home Games to Benefit Foodlink - Rochester Americans
- Heat Open Road Trip at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 vs. Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Comets Announce 2021 AIS Empire State Classic - Utica Comets
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Mason Marchment from Toronto Maple Leafs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to Monsters for Conditioning Purposes, Assign Forward Kole Sherwood to Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, February 19 - Belleville Senators
- Pascal Laberge Assigned to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Return to Coca-Cola Coliseum for Rematch with Binghamton - Toronto Marlies
- Sound Tigers Eye Third Straight Home Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Stefan Matteau to a Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract Through 2020-21
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to Monsters for Conditioning Purposes, Assign Forward Kole Sherwood to Cleveland
- Monsters Weekly: February 17, 2020
- Monsters Earn Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Wolves
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Kole Sherwood from Monsters