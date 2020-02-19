Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Stefan Matteau to a Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract Through 2020-21

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Stefan Matteau to a two-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract through the 2020-21 season, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Matteau, who signed an AHL contract and has spent this season with the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, is expected to join the Blue Jackets prior to Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena.

Matteau, 25, has recorded three goals and four assists for seven points with 27 penalty minutes in 64 career NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils. He collected 1-2-3 in 17 games with the Devils, while making his NHL debut in 2012-13. The 6-2, 220-pound forward played in a career-high 32 NHL games split between New Jersey and Montreal in 2015-16. He most recently registered 0-1-1 in eight outings with the Golden Knights in 2017-18.

The Chicago, Illinois native has added 69-77-146 and 408 penalty minutes in 361 career AHL contests with the Monsters, Chicago Wolves, St. John's IceCaps and Albany Devils from 2013-20. He has posted 12-16-28 and 41 penalty minutes in 50 outings with the Monsters in 2019-20. Serving as an alternate captain for Cleveland, he leads the club in goals, shorthanded goals (three) and game-winning goals (three, tied) and ranks second in points.

"Stefan has played very well while serving in a leadership role with our AHL affiliate in Cleveland this year," said Kekalainen. "He has earned this opportunity and we are excited to see him continue to develop as a member of our organization."

Originally selected by New Jersey in the first round, 29th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, Matteau collected 18-10-28 and 70 penalty minutes in 35 games with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2012-13. He also spent two seasons playing in the United States National Team Development Program, combining for 32-37-69 in 137 games from 2010-12. He represented Team USA at the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championships and 2011 IIHF U17 World Championships.

