Heat Open Road Trip at San Diego

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Matchup: Stockton Heat (28-13-3-3; 2nd Pacific) vs. San Diego Gulls (23-17-5-2; 5th Pacific)

Arena: Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

TONIGHT

The Heat and Gulls close out their home-and-home series Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena as Stockton looks to continue building on back-to-back wins that included a 3-2 overtime decision Monday against San Diego at Stockton Arena. The Heat enter tonight's game 5-1-0-1 on the year against San Diego with points in all three matchups at Pechanga Arena.

With a point in tonight's game, the Heat will move to first in the Pacific Division for the first time since November 8 - when Stockton and Tucson were tied at 16 points apiece. Tonight is the first game of a three-game road trip, with games Friday and Saturday against the Roadrunners.

RARE AIR

Alan Quine became just the third player all-time for the Heat to reach 10 games on a point streak, joining current Calgary Flames forwards Andrew Mangiapane and Mark Jankowski. Should Quine add to his current run (5g,9a), he would hold the Heat's all-time record for longest scoring streak. The forward led Stockton in scoring a year ago with 52 points in 41 games and would need seven points in his next five games to match that clip.

HAMILTON PROVIDING OFFENSE

Defenseman Rob Hamilton buried the overtime winner in Monday's meeting with the Gulls, the latest in the defenseman's scoring run. Hamilton has found his way onto the score sheet in Stockton's last four games, recording a goal in each of the last two and posting his second multi-point game of the season Saturday against Tucson.

SECONDARY SCORING

Stockton's regulation goals in Monday's win were scored by defenseman Corey Schueneman, his second of the season, and John McCarron, first of the campaign in his second game. With the overtime winner coming from Hamilton, none of Stockton's goal scorers on Monday had more than three goals on the year coming into the contest. The Heat came into the game without recent Calgary call-ups Buddy Robinson, Glenn Gawdin, Brandon Davidson and Alexander Yelesin.

CARDIAC KIDS

Each of Stockton's wins over the last week have come in games that went beyond regulation, an overtime win last Wednesday against San Jose followed by a shootout win over Tucson and Monday's 3-2 OT win over San Diego. Stockton comes into tonight's contest with a record of 10-5-3-3 in one-goal games on the year, including a mark of 7-2-0-2 on the year in road games decided by one goal.

KILLING SPREE

The Heat killed all 10 power plays over their last two wins and scored a shorthanded goal Monday against San Diego, Corey Schueneman putting Stockton on the board while down a skater in the first period. Stockton has stifled the Gulls' power play in the season series, limiting San Diego to just 1-for-24 in the season series, the lone goal coming in San Diego's shootout win December 21. The Gulls have gone empty on the man-advantage versus Stockton in their last eight chances.

