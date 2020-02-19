Devils Sweep Marlies, 5-3

February 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Binghamton Devils right wing Marian Studenic (right) and defenseman Julian Melchiori vs. the Toronto Marlies

TORONTO - The Binghamton Devils defeated the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, 5-3, inside Coca-Cola Coliseum to complete a sweep and now trail a playoff spot by just one point.

Toronto took the lead at 7:57 of the first period courtesy of Matt Read. After goaltender Gilles Senn made the original save, Read tapped in the rebound to give the Marlies a 1-0 lead. The goal was Read's 10th of the year from Tyler Gaudet and Joseph Duszak.

Binghamton responded with three goals in a row to take a two-goal lead after the first period. Marian Studenic took a pass from Jeremy Groleau and fired in his sixth of the year to tie the game, 1-1. The goal came at 9:12 of the opening period with assists credited to Groleau and Julian Melchiori.

Egor Sharangovich put the Devils up by one with 3:34 left in the first period. Great passing by the Devils as Kyle Cumiskey fed Sharangovich and he beat Joseph Woll for his seventh of the year. Assists on the play were credited to Cumiskey and Studenic and the Devils took a 2-1 lead.

On the power play late in the first, Chris Conner put the Devils up 3-1. Dakota Mermis fired a shot from the right point and Conner tipped it by Woll for his 10th of the year. Assists on Conner's power-play goal came from Mermis and Nathan Bastian and the Devils took that lead into the intermission.

Bastian and the Devils converted on the power play early in the second period to take a 4-1 lead. Mikhail Maltsev brought the puck to the front of the net and Bastian finished the play off for his 10th goal of the year. The power-play goal came 4:23 into the middle frame and the Devils took a three-goal lead into the final period.

Toronto scored twice in the third period to pull within one goal. Giorgio Estephan scored his first of the year just 5:25 into the third period. The lone assist was given to Nick Baptiste and the Marlies cut the Devils lead to 4-2.

With just 5:41 left in the third period, Read scored his second of the night to make it a one-goal game. Senn made an unbelievable save but Read pushed home the rebound for his second of the game and 11th of the year and the Marlies trailed 4-3.

Toronto pulled the goaltender with 3:00 remaining and off the next faceoff, Matt Tennyson fired in the empty-net goal and the Devils completed the sweep with a 5-3 win. Senn stopped 32 in the win and Woll put away 29 of 33 in the loss.

