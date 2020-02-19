Marlies Return to Coca-Cola Coliseum for Rematch with Binghamton

February 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies are back on Coca-Cola Coliseum ice today, taking on Binghamton in the second of back-to-back home games against the Devils.

Toronto dropped a tough 5-2 decision to the Devils on Monday at Scotiabank Arena, an outing they hope to bounce back from today as they look to pick up their first win against the Devils this season. Monday's loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Marlies and extended the Devils' win streak to three straight. With the playoff race heating up, important points are at steak as the Marlies aim to solidify their place in the postseason, while the Binghamton Devils are fighting to remain in contention. Toronto currently sits in fourth place (57 points), just one point ahead of Syracuse and three points ahead of the sixth place Devils.

"Effort was there, maybe not as consistent as we would like to see," said Greg Moore following Monday's loss. "We kind of relied on playing a little bit slower than we have in the last six games and we didn't take advantage of transition. They played really well against us." The Marlies will have their work cut out for them today as they aim to battle their way back into the win column before heading out on the road to Laval this weekend.

Puck drops at 11:00 AM on Leafs Nation Network and TSN 2. Today's game will also be streamed live on the Maple Leafs app.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

26-20-3-2 Overall Record 25-23-4-0

0-2-0-0 Head To Head 2-0-0-0

0-1-0-0 Streak 3-0-0-0

177 Goals For 149

173 Goals Against 158

21.2% Power Play Percentage 17.1%

78.3% Penalty Kill Percentage 79.6%

K. Agostino (23) Leading Goal Scorer B. Seney (18)

P. Aberg (40)

K. Agostino (40) Leading Points Scorer B. Seney (41)

K. Kaskisuo (14) Wins Leader G. Senn (12)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.