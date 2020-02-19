Flames Assign Glenn Gawdin to Stockton
February 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have assigned forward Glenn Gawdin to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Check out the Stockton Heat Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2020
- Flames Assign Glenn Gawdin to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Recall Knodel; Friedman Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs to Revive Wagon Wheel Cardinals for the 21st Annual Jersey Auction Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Devils Sweep Marlies, 5-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Stefan Matteau to a Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract Through 2020-21 - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Holding Food Drive During Next Seven Home Games to Benefit Foodlink - Rochester Americans
- Heat Open Road Trip at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 vs. Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Comets Announce 2021 AIS Empire State Classic - Utica Comets
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Mason Marchment from Toronto Maple Leafs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to Monsters for Conditioning Purposes, Assign Forward Kole Sherwood to Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, February 19 - Belleville Senators
- Pascal Laberge Assigned to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Return to Coca-Cola Coliseum for Rematch with Binghamton - Toronto Marlies
- Sound Tigers Eye Third Straight Home Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.