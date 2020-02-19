Florida Panthers Acquire F Mason Marchment from Toronto Maple Leafs
February 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Denis Malgin. Marchment is expected to report to Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).
Marchment, 24, has appeared in four games with the Maple Leafs this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound native of Uxbridge, Ontario, has produced 18 points (13-5-18) over 24 games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL).
He has played in 124 career AHL regular season games with the Marlies, registering 70 points (38-32-70). Marchment won the Calder Cup with the Marlies in 2017-18, notching nine points (6-3-9) in 20 playoff games.
Undrafted, Marchment signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on March 17, 2018.
Springfield continues its push toward the Calder Cup playoffs as they return home for the first time in 20 days on Friday, Feb. 21 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
