Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to Monsters for Conditioning Purposes, Assign Forward Kole Sherwood to Cleveland

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets loaned goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to Cleveland for conditioning purposes and assigned forward Kole Sherwood to the Monsters. In 32 appearances for Columbus this season, Korpisalo went 17-10-4 with two shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average (GAA) and .913 save percentage (S%) and was named a 2020 NHL All-Star. In three appearances for Columbus this season, Sherwood posted two penalty minutes and added 8-3-11 with 50 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 34 appearances for the Monsters.

A 6'3", 191 lb., left-catching native of Pori, Finland, Korpisalo, 25, was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and posted a record of 58-41-13 with three shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and a .908 S% in 122 career appearances for Columbus spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-20. In 45 career AHL appearances for the Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters and Springfield Falcons spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, Korpisalo supplied a record of 18-20-6 with two shutouts, a 2.51 GAA and a .911 S% and went 6-2 with a 2.96 GAA and a .898 S% in nine appearances for the Monsters during the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the team claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

Prior to his North American professional career, Korpisalo appeared in 45 Liiga games for Jokerit and Ilves spanning parts of three seasons from 2012-15 and in international competition, Korpisalo represented Finland in the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and the 2017 IIHF World Championships.

A 6'1", 199 lb. right-shooting native of New Albany, OH, Sherwood, 23, appeared in five games for Columbus spanning this season and last season and is the first Columbus-area native to appear in a regular-season game for the Blue Jackets. Sherwood additionally tallied 24-12-36 with 123 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 92 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-20.

Prior to his professional career, Sherwood notched 75-104-179 with 169 penalty minutes and a +33 rating in 180 career OHL appearances for the London Knights, Flint Firebirds and Kitchener Rangers spanning three seasons from 2015-18 and heled London claim the 2016 OHL Championship. Sherwood also appeared in three games for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms in 2014-15, supplying 1-1-2 with a +2 rating.

