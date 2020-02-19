Sens Complete Comeback in Rochester
February 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators staged another comeback Wednesday night as they beat the Rochester Americans 3-2 in overtime.
Belleville's Joey Daccord made 27 saves as Vitaly Abramov and Josh Norris scored in regulation before Norris buried the overtime winner. Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned aside 15 shots while Jean-Sebastien Dea, and Jacob Bryson scored for the hosts.
It took just 72 seconds for Norris to seal the win as he skated down the left wing and beat Luukkonen five-hole for his 30th goal of the season.
It was a first period that saw Rochester dominate in regards to shots and they had the only goal of the frame through Dea who got the final touch on a Zach Redmond point shot that creeped over the goal line at 4:34.
The Amerks extended its lead in the second through the first professional goal of Bryson's career as he took Rasmus Asplund's pass on an odd-man rush to beat Daccord at 10:56 for a 2-0 lead.
Belleville got on the board with 9:37 to play through Abramov's 18th goal of the season as he smashed home Norris' cross-ice feed on a one-timer to cut the Rochester lead in half.
It was a 2-2 game with 4:49 to play on Norris' 29th of the year as Jordan Murray's point shot was tipped by Rudolfs Balcers before Norris got a piece of it again to beat Luukkonen low to send the game to overtime before he scored the game-winner.
Belleville is back in action Friday when they host Utica. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2020
- Senators Acquire Archibald and Luchuk in Separate Trades - Belleville Senators
- Sens Complete Comeback in Rochester - Belleville Senators
- Eight Is Great: Phantoms Win Wild and Wacky Wednesday - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Outlast Laval in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Flyers Trade Berube to Pave Way for Ustimenko - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Five Bridgeport players record multi-point gamea in loss - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Senators Acquire Archibald, Luchuk, from Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Acquire Trent Bourque in Trade with Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Recall Wittchow from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Flames Assign Glenn Gawdin to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Recall Knodel; Friedman Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs to Revive Wagon Wheel Cardinals for the 21st Annual Jersey Auction Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Devils Sweep Marlies, 5-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Stefan Matteau to a Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract Through 2020-21 - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Holding Food Drive During Next Seven Home Games to Benefit Foodlink - Rochester Americans
- Heat Open Road Trip at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 vs. Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Comets Announce 2021 AIS Empire State Classic - Utica Comets
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Mason Marchment from Toronto Maple Leafs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to Monsters for Conditioning Purposes, Assign Forward Kole Sherwood to Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, February 19 - Belleville Senators
- Pascal Laberge Assigned to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Return to Coca-Cola Coliseum for Rematch with Binghamton - Toronto Marlies
- Sound Tigers Eye Third Straight Home Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.